Man shot and killed by police in New Chicago, Indiana

A man was shot and killed by police on Saturday in New Chicago, Indiana.

Indiana State Police said, around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Hobart Fire Department paramedics and the New Chicago Police Department responded to a 911 call of a dead man found in a home in the 200 block of Huber Boulevard.

While police and paramedics were inside the home, the man who called 911 became agitated, and officers requested an ambulance for a psychological evalution.

Around 4:30 p.m., New Chicago Police radioed to dispatchers that shots were fired inside the home. The man who called 911, 64-year-old Benjamin Scott, was found dead inside the home. Indiana State Police said two officers had fired their weapons at Scott. Scott's death has been ruled a homicide, according to the Lake County Coroner's office.

No officers were injured during the incident.

The man Scott had found dead, 46-year-old Aaron Onohan, had died of acute cardiac arrest, according to the Lake County Coroner's office. His death was ruled natural.

New Chicago Police Chief Earl Mayo said the officers involved have been placed on paid administrative duty while Indiana State Police investigate the shooting.

"On behalf of the New Chicago Police Department, we want to express our deepest condolences to the family of those who lost their loved one on Saturday afternoon. This is a tragic event, and our thoughts are with those who are grieving. We understand the seriousness of this incident and the impact it has on our small community. A thorough and transparent investigation is underway and we are fully committed to ensuring the facts are brought forward," Mayo said in a statement.

Once the Indiana State Police investigation is completed, it will be turned over to the Lake County Prosecutor's office for review.