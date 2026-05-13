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New Chicago Fire FC stadium to be named McDonald's Park

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
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Adam Harrington,
Jessica Popowcer

/ CBS Chicago

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The Chicago Fire FC announced Wednesday morning that its new stadium in the South Loop will be named McDonald's Park.

It will be the Chicago-based fast food giant's first-ever naming-rights partnership.

The team said McDonald's will play an active role in shaping the fan experience at the new stadium, including the design of a McDonald's flagship restaurant and the involvement of the McDonald's brand in other fan experiences.

The $750 million privately funded stadium is being built on a plot of land called The 78, a long-undeveloped 62-acre parcel of land near Roosevelt Road and Clark Street along the South Branch of the Chicago River.

The land has been dubbed "The 78" for its potential to become the city's 78th official community area.

McDonald's Park is set to open in 2028. A groundbreaking ceremony for the stadium was held in March.

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