Author discusses new book detailing 1993 Brown's Chicken murders in Palatine, Illinois

Author talks new book detailing decades old Brown's Chicken murders in Palatine

Author talks new book detailing decades old Brown's Chicken murders in Palatine

Author talks new book detailing decades old Brown's Chicken murders in Palatine

The Brown's Chicken massacre is known as one of the most notorious murders in Chicago's history.

Now, a new book is giving readers fresh insight into what happened.

Jan. 8, 1993, two owners and five employees of a Brown's Chicken in Palatine, Illinois, were shot and killed during a robbery. The restaurant was torn down in 2001.

Police searched for the killers for nearly a decade until a big break in 2002, when information from an ex-girlfriend and DNA from a partially eaten piece of chicken helped lead to two arrests.

The two men convicted are now serving life sentences.

Patrick Wohl has written a book about it, " Something Big: The True Story of the Brown's Chicken Massacre."

He said this book is different because it focuses on the human element of the story.

"I've noticed it a lot of the past tellings of this case, it's often done by people who have no connection to Chicago, they pronounced the names of things wrong, they get facts wrong, and of course, they leave out the stories of those people involved," Wohl said.

Each chapter in the book focuses on an individual in the case.

"I've interviewed more than 40 people for the story. I try to give people a sense of what it was like to come at this from all different angles. So, I didn't just speak to 40 police or 40 family members or 40 people associated with it in one area. I try to give them a different perspective of each," he said.

Wohl will be at a book talk and signing on Saturday, July 5, at Barbara's Bookstore in the Yorktown Shopping Center in Lombard. The event is scheduled for 3 p.m.

Those interested in attending can register at patrickwohl.com.