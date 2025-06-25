Watch CBS News
Aldi to take over vacant Whole Foods location in River North

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Aldi is poised to move into a vacant storefront that used to house a Whole Foods in River North.

The shuttered Whole Foods location is at Huron and Dearborn. Ali filed a liquor license application for that address, 30 W. Huron St., earlier in June for a grocery store with liquor.

The Whole Foods closed in 022. That storefront was supposed to be take over by Dom's Kitchen and Market, but all Dom's and Foxtrot locations abruptly closed in 2024 when the merged companies went under without warning.

Aldi has dozens of locations across the Chicago area. The store closest to this new River North location is in Old Town. There is also set to be an Aldi opening in the West Loop in 2026.

No information about when the company plans to have the new River North Aldi location open was immediately available. 

