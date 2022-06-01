Watch CBS News
City leaders, businesses in Beverly to celebrate new Al Fresco dining with ribbon cutting ceremony

New spot for Alfresco dining coming to Beverly.
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A new place to enjoy Al Fresco dining is opening in Beverly.

The corner at West 103rd and South Wood streets is the latest spot where you can sit outside and relax -- complete with benches, planters, and new landscaping.

It's located right by "Ohana Ice and Treats".

City leaders and businesses are celebrating with a ribbon-cutting this afternoon at 1 p.m.

June 1, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

