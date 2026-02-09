Nic Claxton's 28 points power Nets past Bulls 123-113

Nic Claxton scored 28 points and had 10 rebounds to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 123-113 win over the Chicago Bulls on Monday night.

Noah Clowney added 20 points for Brooklyn, which won its second in a row. Drake Powell had 14 points off the bench, rookies Danny Wolf and Nolan Traore each had 13 and Ziaire Williams added 11.

The Nets won three of the four meetings between the Eastern Conference teams that are rebuilding.

Anfernee Simons scored 23 points for Chicago, which lost its fifth straight. Collin Sexton scored 19 off the bench and Matas Buzelis had 18.

The Nets began the third quarter with a 14-5 spurt over the first three minutes to extend their advantage to 15 at 74-59. But Chicago responded with a 30-15 run over the final nine minutes of the quarter to tie it at 89 entering the fourth.

Two free throws by Isaac Okoro two minutes into the fourth gave the Bulls their first lead since early in the second at 93-91. The Nets then had a 12-6 spurt over the next three minutes to regain the advantage, 103-99.

The teams traded scores the rest of the way, with the most significant being Wolf's layup with 3:33 remaining and two free throws by Claxton free throws on the next possession that extended Brooklyn's lead to 115-107.

Both teams were short-handed. The Nets didn't have leading scorer Michael Porter Jr. (right knee tendinitis) and rookie guard Egor Demin (rest), while Chicago missed Zach Collins (sprained right toe), Josh Giddey (strained left hamstring), Tre Jones (strained left hamstring), and Noa Essengue (left shoulder surgery).

Up next

Bulls: Play at Boston on Wednesday night.

Nets: Host Indiana on Wednesday night.