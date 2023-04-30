NEDA hosting walk in Park Ridge to raise awareness about eating disorders

PARK RIDGE, Ill. (CBS) -- Hundreds of people of in the northwest suburbs are walking for a cause this morning.

The National Eating Disorders Association is hosting its annual walk to spread awareness and show support.

Park Ridge is one of at least 50 cities participating in the event.

Walkers will meet at the sledding hill in Centennial Park near Crescent and Home Avenue, then walk the perimeter of the park.

The walk begins at 9 a.m.