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Nearly 400 pounds of cocaine seized during traffic stop in Putnam County, Indiana

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
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Jeramie Bizzle

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Indiana State Police said troopers seized nearly 400 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop in Putnam County, Indiana, on Monday morning.

State police said troopers conducted a stop on a vehicle that was traveling eastbound above the posted speed limit on I-70 at the 37-mile marker.

The driver, a 27-year-old man of Bakersfield, Californiawas observed by a trooper of having multiple criminal indicators of operating the vehicle below industry standards, but did not go into specifics.

After receiving consent to search a trailer attached to the rear of the vehicle, several duffel bags and cardboard boxes were found, containing 392 pounds of suspected cocaine worth about $9 million at street value.

Nearly 400 pounds of cocaine seized Putnam County
Indiana State Police

The driver was taken into custody and then transported to the Putnam County Jail, where he is being held on a $30,000 cash bond.  

Indiana State police said the driver was preliminarily charged with felony counts of dealing and possessing a narcotic drug. They said final charges will be determined by the Putnam County prosecutor.

Putnam County is about two hours and 15 minutes away from Chicago.

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