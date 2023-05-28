CPD issued alert after nearly 4 dozen armed carjackings, robberies across the city

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning people to watch their surroundings after 47 armed carjackings and robberies happened across the city since last month.

The crimes started on April 22 – with the latest occurring over the Memorial Day weekend.

Police say four African American males between the ages of 17 and 21 would exit a stolen vehicle with handguns and rob the victims, including food vendors, at gunpoint.

They were described as wearing black ski masks, dark clothing, and blue gloves.

Incident times and locations.

· 4100 block of West Wabansia on April 22 2023 and April 23 at 10 am

· In the vicinity of Pulaski / Augusta and Armitage / Cicero

· In the vicinity of Grand / St. Louis and Thomas / Pulaski

· In the vicinity of 2600 -3200 South from Pulaski to Kostner

· 100 block of North Karlov on April 23 at 4:08 am

· 3700 block of West Potomac on April 23 at 5:01 am

· 1100 block South from Pulaski to Kostner on April 24 at 5:15 am

· 2600 block of South Sawyer Avenue on April 24 at 5:36 am

· 700 block of North Sawyer Avenue on April 24 at 5:45 am

· 2600 block of S Hamlin on April 27 at 4:50 am

· 4300 block of West Hirsch on April 27 at 5:00 am

· 1500 block of N Kedvale on April 27 at 5:15 am

· 1100 block of North Central Park on April 27 at 5:45 am

· 1900 block of North Ridgeway on May 02 between 3:00 am and 4:00 am

· 2700 block of South Lawndale on May 02 at 5:00 am

· 2100 block of West Cullerton on May 02 at 4:45 am

· 2000 block of North Hamlin on May 02 at 5:24 am

· 4000 block of West Thomas on May 02 at 5:40 am

· 1600 block of North Sawyer on May 02 at 5:53 am

· 2000 block of North Pulaski on May 02 at 5:54 am

· 3200 block of West Polk on May 24 between 12:01 am and 7:15 am

· 2400 block of South Drake on May 24 at 6:30 am

· 2400 block of South Kedzie on May 24 at 6:44 am

· 900 block of North St. Louis on May 24 at 6:59 am

· 800 block of North Keystone on May 24 at 7:05 am

· 4000 block of West Hirsch on May 24 at 7:05 am

· 600 block of North Trumbull on May 24 at 7:48 am

· 100 block of North Kedvale on May 25 at 11:50 am

· 5000 block of West Thomas on May 25 at 11:40 pm

· 2500 block of South Sawyer on May 26 at 6:50 am

· 2300 block of South Sawyer on May 26 at 6:30 am

· 1100 block of West Iowa on May 26 at 6:30 am

· 1100 block of North Keystone on May 26 at 7:00 am

· 800 block of North Kolin on May 26 at 7:16 am

· 1200 block of North Karlov on May 27 between 5:40 and 5:47 am

· 2100 block of North Tripp on May 27 at 6:12 am

· 2200 block of North Tripp on May 27 at 6:16 am

· 4200 block of West Cortez on May 27 at 6:50 am

· 4100 block of West Thomas on May 27 at 6:39 am

· 3700 block of West 25th St on May 27 at 6:56 am

· 2500 block of South Pulaski on May 27 at 7:00 am

· 900 block of North Francisco on May 27 at 7:20 am

· 1900 block of South Oakley on May 27 at 7:30 am

· 1900 block of South Western on May 27 at 7:36 am

· 300 block of North Francisco on May 27 at 7:44 am

· 1000 block of South Western on May 27 at 7:45 am

· 2600 block of West Warren on May 27 at 8:20 am

One of the areas targeted includes Little Village. Their Community Council says in a statement:

"We have been asking the city to provide us private security in areas that have been targeted. We are also demanding a meeting with the EOMC since most of the cameras in Little Village don't work or cannot solve any crime but they have ignored every invitation. We are calling on mayor Johnson to roundtable meeting to see how can he help since he used our Community during his campaign.

We are looking to form a civilian watch group in the evening, since we have one in the morning."

Anyone with information on any of the crimes is asked to contact police.