Driver loses control of car, hits tree after being shot on Near West Side

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was shot inside a car on the Near West.

Police found a 49-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his chest inside a car 1400 block of West Madison Street around 2:50 a.m.

Police said the man told officers he was driving when he was shot by someone on foot. The victim tried to drive away but lost control of the vehicle and hit a tree.

The man was listed in fair condition.

No arrests have been made.