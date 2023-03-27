Watch CBS News
NCAA Tournament Schedule: When to watch the Final Four and NCAA Championship on CBS

After four wild rounds of NCAA Tournament basketball, March Madness is soon coming to its exciting conclusion, and CBS will have all the action.

The Final Four is set for Saturday, with a doubleheader tipping off at 5:09 p.m. Central Time between No. 5 seed San Diego State and No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic. The matchup features the first in the Final Four between non-major conference programs since 2011, when Butler and VCU went head-to-head.

In the nightcap on Saturday, No. 4 seed UConn will face the winner of whichever team advances out of the Midwest Regional between No. 2 seed Texas and No. 5 seed Miami. That game will tip at approximately 7:49 p.m. Central Time. Both of the games will be broadcast by Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill and Tracy Wolfson.    

NCAA Tournament TV schedule

Final Four

Saturday, April 1

NRG Stadium -- Houston (all times in Central)

TIME (CT)GAMETV / STREAM
5:09 p.m.  
(9) FAU vs. (5) San Diego State  
Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson         
CBS (watch live
7:49 p.m.  
(4) UConn vs. (5) Miami 
Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson       
CBS (watch live
 

National Championship

Monday, April 3 -- 8:20 p.m. (CBS)
NRG Stadium -- Houston

