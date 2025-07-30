Family of man killed in Navy Pier shooting files wrongful death lawsuit against accused gunman

The family of a man shot and killed at Navy Pier in November has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the accused shooter.

Peter Jennings, 47, worked for Levy Restaurants, and was shot and killed in his office at Navy Pier on Nov. 5. Co-worker Lamont Johnson, 51, also was shot and killed.

The accused gunman, 36-year-old Raylon East, also worked for Levy, but was fired days before the shooting. He had worked there since August of 2022 and was cited for multiple acts of aggressive verbal and physical behavior toward his co-workers during his employment.

He has been charged with two felony counts of first-degree murder and one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon in possession of a felon

Jennings' family filed a wrongful death lawsuit on Friday against East. The lawsuit also names Compass Group USA – which owns Levy Restaurants – and Navy Pier as respondents in discovery, indicating Jennings' family believes they have information crucial to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit claims Jennings' family has suffered substantial financial and emotional losses as a result of his death. They are seeking an unspecified amount of damages.