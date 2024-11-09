Chicago man charged in deadly shooting of 2 former co-workers at Navy Pier

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was charged in connection to the fatal shooting of two other men at Navy Pier earlier this week.

Raylon East, 36, of Chicago, was charged with two felony counts of first-degree murder and one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon in possession of a felon.

Chicago police said East was arrested in the 7000 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue on Thursday. He was identified as the gunman who shot and killed his two former co-workers in the 600 block of East Grand Avenue.

The shooting happened in an administrative office in the loading docks at Navy Pier, where both victims were shot in the head and were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where they died. The victims were identified as Lamont Johnson, 51, of Lansing, and Peter Jennings, 47, of Chicago, by the Medical Examiner's Office.

East was described by police as a disgruntled ex-employee.

Police released surveillance photos of the suspect the day before East was placed into custody. One image showed him on board a CTA bus and two others wearing a black North Face hoodie. It was not clear when the photos were taken.

He is due to appear at a detention hearing on Saturday.

No further information was immediately available.