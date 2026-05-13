Navy Pier Crystal Gardens atrium will transform into retro roller rink this summer

A retro-style roller rink will be coming to Navy Pier this summer in Chicago.

Called Summer Skate, the iconic Crystal Gardens at Navy Pier will be remade into a roller skating rink right on front of the lake, complete with DJs playing a mix of disco and 90s throwback anthems.

Navy Pier has partnered with Chicago Bucket List for the summer series. The rink will be surrounded by a retro arcade as well, with classic arcade games and machines. There will also be cold drinks for sale and plenty of restaurants nearby if you work up an appetite.

The pop-up will run from mid-June until Labor Day. You can join the waitlist for early bird tickets through Chicago Bucket List.