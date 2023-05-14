Watch CBS News
Navy Pier offering cruises, brunches for Mother's Day

Mother's Day celebrations at Navy Pier
Mother's Day celebrations at Navy Pier 00:23

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If your mom prefers experiences to physical gifts there is a lot happening at Navy Pier.

Harry Caray's Tavern is hosting a DJ brunch from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.  

There are also a number of cruises offering brunch or dinner throughout the day.

They're filling up fast so make sure you check availability before heading out the door.

More information can be found at navypier.org

