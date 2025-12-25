Naval Station Great Lakes recruits surprised with Christmas dinner, calls home

It was an extra special Christmas Day for 50 recruits from Naval Station Great Lakes, who were surprised with a trip off base in the middle of bootcamp for some holiday cheer.

Volunteers welcomed them at Christian Liberty Academy in Arlington Heights, where the recruits were served a holiday dinner. They were also given phones so they can call home and speak to loved ones, something many haven't been able to do since they started bootcamp about seven weeks ago.

The recruits said it was all a big surprise, and a welcome one.

This is an annual academy event which is in its 13th year. It has only been postponed twice, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.