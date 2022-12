Nearly 2,000 people to received U.S. citizenship at Wintrust Arena

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Nearly 2,000 people will officially become U.S. citizens Wednesday morning.

The U.S. District Court is holding its largest-ever naturalization ceremony at Wintrust Arena.

The candidates come from more than 120 countries.

They'll be sworn in at 11:30 a.m. this morning.