National Weather Service confirms 2 more tornadoes in greater Chicago area from Friday storms

The National Weather Service Monday confirmed two more tornadoes from Friday's outbreak of severe storms, bringing the total confirmed tornadoes in the greater Chicago area to nine.

The newest two confirmed tornadoes were a EF-2 that began in Darrow, Illinois, in Iroquois County and traveled to east of Effner, Indiana in southwest Newton County, and an EF-1 near Kentland, Indiana in Newton County.

Sunday NWS Chicago confirmed two tornadoes in the Chicago area, an EF-1 that started in Central Illinois and traveled into southwest Livingston County south of Fairbury, Illinois, and an EF-1 near Mendota that started in the Quad Cities area.

Saturday NWS Chicago confirmed five total tornadoes. Three were in Winnebago County, EF-1s in Harrison and Roscoe, and an EF-U in Pecatonica. There were also two EF-1 tornadoes confirmed in Gibson City and Buckley.

The NWS office for Central Illinois said it confirmed 18 tornadoes over the weekend, and NWS Quad Cities has confirmed six, including the EF-2 that left a wake of destruction in Lena, Illinois, west of Rockford.

In total, 31 tornadoes have been confirmed across Illinois from Friday's severe weather.

This has been Chicago's wettest spring on record, with multiple rounds of heavy rain and severe storms in March and April. More than 10.5 inches of rain was recorded at O'Hare International Airport between March 1 and April 20, more than double the average rainfall for that period.

It has also been an extremely active start to severe weather season in the Chicago area, with the National Weather Service reporting 11 individual severe weather events since Jan. 1. Typically, there would only be around four severe weather events this early in the year.

Please note: The video in this story is from a previous, related report.