Devastation in Lena, Illinois, after tornado last week

The Sheriff's office in Stephenson County, Illinois, was set to provide an update Monday about the reported tornado that touched down in the community of Lena late last week.

The tornado was part of a massive storm system on Friday that also hit the Chicago area, but did the most damage far to the north and west.

Preliminary reports from the National Weather Service indicate that an EF-2 tornado affected Lena, about 48 miles west of Rockford, and destroyed businesses and homes. The tornado had peak winds of around 130 mph, the NWS said.

People in Lena said the community has come together to help each other.

"This community helps everybody, no matter where they're from," said Lena resident Rich Tessendorf. "Just overwhelming, the support."

Val Hanson came from her own small town to volunteer.

"The magnitude of the disaster was so huge, and so we have people from all over, as you know," she said. "I'm in Dakota. [Illinois]. We didn't know some of these folks. Most of them, we didn't know until we showed up, but they just need so many help.

The police department in Lena said power has been restored to nearly the entire village.

Meanwhile Monday, the American Red Cross was headed to Winnebago and Stephenson counties to help those impacted by the storms. The organization will be at the Lena Village Hall distributing supplies from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

People can stop by to get cleanup kits and supplies.

Red Cross volunteers will also bring supplies to neighborhoods for anyone who can't make it out to village hall.

Gov. JB Pritzker said in a post on his social media accounts Friday that the Illinois Emergency Management Agency responded to Lena and coordinated with local officials to offer the state's full support.

The storms Friday also brought heavy rain and wind gusts topping 70 mph to the Chicago area, and also prompted tornado warnings locally in the evening hours. Will and southeastern Cook counties, and parts of Northwest Indiana, were placed under a tornado warning Friday evening.

In Bloomington-Normal on Friday night, a tornado warning halted a performance of Illinois State University's Gamma Phi Circus as everyone at CEFCU Arena was forced to take cover.

Closer to Chicago, Des Plaines River water levels remain a concern

Concerns stemming from storms remained an issue in the Chicago area Monday in the form of high water levels on the Des Plaines River. On Monday morning, the levels were dropping, easing fears of flooding.

But authorities warn the river will remain over its banks until at least Friday.

Reports show the river will crest in Lincolnshire on Monday around 15 feet, while it reached its highest point in Gurnee on Sunday at around 11 feet.

Stretches of several streets remained closed in Gurnee on Monday as officials continued to monitor the situation closely.

Sandbags were available at Gurnee Public Works for whoever might need them.

Reports also show the Fox River is expected to rise, cresting at just below 12 feet in parts of Algonquin on Thursday. The northwest suburban village has closed Cornish Park, and has distributed about 5,000 sandbags — with more available to those who need it.

In Barrington, flooding shut down Illinois Route 59 north of Route 22 and south of Cuba Road.