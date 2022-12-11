Pritzker, Lightfoot to attend 10th National Vigil for All Victims Sunday

10th National Vigil for All Victims happening Sunday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A call to end gun violence in Chicago and remember those killed.

The 10th National Vigil for All Victims is taking place at Augustana Lutheran Church of Hyde Park at 6 p.m.

More than 600 people have died from violence in the city this year.

The organization, Chicago survivors, is hosting Sunday's vigil.

It offers counseling and referral services to family members of homicide victims.

Gov. JB Pritzker and Mayor Lori Lightfoot will join survivors at the vigil tonight.