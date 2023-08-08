On National Pickleball Day, Chicago area fans serve up fun with family and new friends

On National Pickleball Day, Chicago area fans serve up fun with family and new friends

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Pickleball is having a moment.

With at least 4.6 million people playing nationwide, it's now considered the fastest-growing sport in America.

And Tuesday is National Pickleball Day.

CBS 2's Marissa Perlman has more from Riverwoods on how the Chicago area is getting in on the action but for some, every day is National Pickleball Day.

"The bug hit me, and it was over."

Over a casual game, coach Bruce Geary, a tennis guy-turned-pickleball-pro, shares why the sport, a fusion of tennis, badminton, and table tennis, is growing so quickly.

"I think number one is the social aspect, but I also think anyone can play at any age," Geary said.

For Mike Keur, at 67, it keeps him active and social.

"I literally met more people in pickleball than probably five lifetimes of my life," Keur said.

Or Arlene Vizconde of Morton Grove, who got into the game to bond with her son:

"He plays, and we play together. It's so wonderful to have something to do with him," Vizconde said.

CBS 2's Brad Edwards took a spin at the sport in the studio last year, bringing the game indoors, so CBS 2 could take a smack at the pickleball craze.

Pickleball's popularity comes alive during Chicago summers. Coach Geary said the demand is so high that you'll be hard-pressed to find an open court.

By next year it's probably going to expand even more. So much one of his clients built a court in his backyard.

And Chicago has been racing to build more courts amid zoning battles to keep up with demand. The Chicago Park District has plans to build 50 courts by 2025.

One of the parts that bring people to the sport is all you really need is a paddle and a ball.

"So you can have fun with the game right away, so that draws a lot of people in," Geary said. "You could be playing with an 84-year-old, a 10-year-old, and a 20-year-old and me, 46 years old," Geary said.

If you want to try it out, an all-day pickleball clinic and tournament is happening this summer in Maggie Daley Park on August 20th, starting at 9:00 a.m.

Twenty-five percent of the proceeds go to the Greater Chicago Food Depository.