National Park Service offering free admission to all parks Friday

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Free visitation for National Parks Friday
Free visitation for National Parks Friday 00:50

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you feel like spending some time outdoors the National Park Service is offering free admission to all of its parks on Friday.

It's part of the celebration of the third anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act.

The fee waiver only applies to the cost of entry. Guests still have to pay a fee if they plan to camp.

The park service is offering more free days on Sept. 23 for National Public Lands Day and Nov. 11 for Veterans Day.

First published on August 4, 2023 / 9:09 AM

