Watch CBS News
Local News

It's National Hawaii Day!

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

It's National Hawaii Day!
It's National Hawaii Day! 00:38

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Push aside the hot dogs and burgers and get out the Spam to plan a luau.

Wednesday is National Hawaii Day. It celebrates the day in 1959 when Hawaii became the 50th state in the U.S.

It's been a key location for U.S. military and strategic interests well before becoming a state.

Eight islands make up the Aloha State and it's the only state in the nation with a palace, which was once the royal residence for King Kamehameha.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on July 5, 2023 / 11:43 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.