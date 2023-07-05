It's National Hawaii Day!

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Push aside the hot dogs and burgers and get out the Spam to plan a luau.

Wednesday is National Hawaii Day. It celebrates the day in 1959 when Hawaii became the 50th state in the U.S.

It's been a key location for U.S. military and strategic interests well before becoming a state.

Eight islands make up the Aloha State and it's the only state in the nation with a palace, which was once the royal residence for King Kamehameha.