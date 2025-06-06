Loved ones of gun violence victims to honor them by wearing orange this weekend

People around the country, including Chicago, will be wearing orange in observance of National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

It's also to honor Wear Orange weekend, which recognizes the people shot and killed every day in the country.

The movement is in remembrance of Chicago teen Hadiya Pendleton, who was shot and killed on a playground while with her friends in 2013. Her loved ones continue to honor her by wearing the color.

Hadiya's mother, Cleo Pendleton, said that despite some changes, there is still work to be done.

"There've been a lot of attempts to make changes and a lot of things implemented. However, I think there are still areas where it can be done," she said. "It's easy to want to take the win in those situations, but there's someone that's still taking a loss."

On Monday, which would have been Pendleton's 28th birthday, Senators Dick Durbin, Tammy Duckworth, and Robin Kelly introduced a resolution designating June 6 as Wear Orange Day.

Orange was also Hadiay's favorite color.