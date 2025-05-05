Man convicted in fatal shooting of Hadiya Pendleton to appear in court on Monday

Man convicted in killing of Hadiya Pendleton to appear in court

A court hearing is scheduled on Monday for the man accused of shooting and killing 15-year-old Hadiya Pendleton in 2013.

In March, a judge ordered Micheail Ward to stay behind bars, saying he poses a threat to the community.

Ward confessed on video to shooting and killing Pendleton, telling police he fired shots at Hadiya and her friends because he believed they were rival gang members and was seeking revenge, but claimed he only opened fire because co-defendant Kenneth Williams threatened to kill him if he didn't. Williams is serving a 42-year sentence for his role in the shooting.

That confession will not be a part of the evidence in this new trial, as it was thrown out on the grounds that it was obtained in violation of his constitutional rights.

Hadiya performed in Washington, D.C., for President Obama's second inauguration as a majorette in her school's band weeks before the shooting. The shooting also happened just a mile from Obama's home in the Kenwood neighborhood.

Ward was sentenced to 84 years in prison after he was convicted in 2018 of shooting and killing Hadiya at Harsh Park a block away from King College Prep High School in 2013.

The hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m.