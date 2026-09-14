$30,000 reward offered in shooting death of Chicago 911 dispatcher Natalia Rodriguez

A $30,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the person who shot and killed a 911 dispatcher in the Back of the Yards neighborhood last week.

Cook County Crime Stoppers, and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announced the reward in the shooting death of 50-year-old Natalia Rodriguez.

Around 12:15 a.m. on Friday, Rodriguez was driving in the 4500 block of South Wood Street when she was shot, causing her to crash into a parked SUV.

She was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications said Rodriguez was a police communications operator.

OEMC said she had worked in the department for a decade, and was "a close colleague and friend to many who worked alongside her." They also said she was a "hard worker and dedicated call taker."

"Natalia's passing is a terrible loss to her family and to OEMC," the wrote on a statement. "Her contributions to 9-1-1 Operations and the City of Chicago will not be forgotten."

Ald. Ray Lopez, who represents the 15th Ward where the shooting occurred, said a group of armed men surrounded the car before opening fire. He said police are investigating this as gang violence, and there may be more than one suspect involved. Chicago police have not confirmed his account.

"This is unfortunately not a new situation here in the Back of the Yards, where gang members take it upon themselves to kill someone in a vehicle they don't recognize," Lopez said. "We have individuals who know the family who are not going to tolerate this nonsense of having their own friends and family targeted by gangbangers too stupid to know the difference between their own neighbors and people who shouldn't be there."

Increase the Peace is a community organization focused on stopping violence in Back of the Yards. Executive Director Monse Ayala said first responders are also having to think about their own safety awhile trying to help break the cycle of violence.

"It's unfortunate they're also in a situation to make sure they're safe and doing their part they can, and seeing now this is something they're a victim of too," she said.

Area One detectives were investigating the shooting.