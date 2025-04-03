Watch CBS News
Suburban Chicago high school teacher charged with grooming, sexually abusing student

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
A high school teacher in Naperville was arrested on Thursday, accused of grooming and engaging in an inappropriate relationship with a student.

William Schaub, 56, of La Grange, was charged with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and one count of grooming. He worked as an English teacher at Neuqua Valley High School.

Naperville police said school officials notified them on March 7 of an anonymous tip that Schaub was having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

An investigation by police and the Will County Child Advocacy Center turned up a series of electronic messages between Schaub and the student from November 2024 through March 2025, and evidence of inappropriate physical contact in December, according to police.

The school, in a statement, said Schaub started teaching in District 204 in 2013 after "successfully completing a criminal background check."

After learning of the allegations against Schaub, the school district said it immediately placed him on administrative leave, launched an investigation, and notified police.

Neuqua Valley officials said Schaub was placed on administrative leave as soon as the school learned of the allegations against him.

"We will be providing services at school for any student who may need support. Student safety is always the district's top priority and the district is fully cooperating with the police in their investigation," school officials said in a statement.

Schaub was arrested during a traffic stop near his home on Thursday and was being held at the Will County Jail. Court information was not immediately available.

