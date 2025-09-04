Naperville school district and teachers' union approve new 4-year contract
It's a done deal in Naperville. The Naperville 203 Board of Education and its teachers' union have approved a new contract that averted a potential strike.
The Naperville Unit Education Association said its members overwhelmingly ratified the deal, and the school board voted Wednesday night to approve the contract.
The four-year deal will provide teachers with a raise of at least 19.67% over the life of the contract.
Hourly rates for additional duties like curriculum development will go from $8 to $11 per hour.
Internal substitutes will now get $48 an hour, up from $29 per class period.
Teachers will also get three additional sick days after 21 years of service.
The two sides began negotiating a new contract in February. In late August, the union announced they had set a strike date amid an impasse, but a tentative deal was reached one day later.