Naperville school district and teachers' union approve new 4-year contract

Naperville 203 Board of Education and teachers approve new contract

It's a done deal in Naperville. The Naperville 203 Board of Education and its teachers' union have approved a new contract that averted a potential strike.

The Naperville Unit Education Association said its members overwhelmingly ratified the deal, and the school board voted Wednesday night to approve the contract.

The four-year deal will provide teachers with a raise of at least 19.67% over the life of the contract.

Hourly rates for additional duties like curriculum development will go from $8 to $11 per hour.

Internal substitutes will now get $48 an hour, up from $29 per class period.

Teachers will also get three additional sick days after 21 years of service.

The two sides began negotiating a new contract in February. In late August, the union announced they had set a strike date amid an impasse, but a tentative deal was reached one day later.