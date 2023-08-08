Watch CBS News
Naperville Riverwalk to get $1.5 million expansion

By CBS Chicago Team

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Naperville Riverwalk is getting an upgrade thanks to $1.5 million in funding.

Edward-Elmhurst Health is donating $700,000 for the project, and the state is providing $800,000 in funding in the 2024 budget.

The money will allow the Riverwalk to extend from the Edward Hospital campus to downtown Naperville, improving and expanding nearly two acres of the riverwalk.

"Naperville's Riverwalk is known as its crown jewel for good reason," Naperville Mayor Scott Wehrli said in a statement. "It's long been a community destination to spend time with family and friends, to take a walk outside, get some exercise or simply relax. We are grateful to Edward-Elmhurst Health for investing in this well-loved Naperville amenity, and to Rep. Yang Rohr for putting the Riverwalk expansion forward as a priority for state funding. This support will allow us to enhance the Riverwalk for future generations."

Construction begins next year.

First published on August 8, 2023 / 9:55 AM

