Naperville Police Department host "Tat-A-Cat" event to deter catalytic converter thefts

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) -- It's a problem we've been telling you about for months.

Thieves stealing catalytic converters from cars across the city.

But one suburban police department is hoping to curb the thefts.

The Naperville Police Department wants to "tat-your-cat" with an identification number to deter thieves.

Staff members from Cassidy Tire and Services will hand paint the ID number for free to your catalytic converter.

The event runs this morning from 9 a.m. to noon, near Ogden and Aurora Avenue.

Participants had to register ahead to secure a spot.

First published on November 13, 2022 / 9:30 AM

