Naperville opera singer recovering after lightning strike at Florida pier

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An opera singer from Naperville who was seriously injured after being struck by lightning in Panama City Beach, Florida, has given an update on his condition.

In a post on Facebook, Josh Wheeker's wife says her husband is currently struggling with short term memory issues and still in "intense pain."

Wheeker's brother and father performed CPR Thursday until medics arrived.

He's now in a hospital in Florida and is awake and talking to family.

The following is Tara Wheeker's full update posted to Facebook: