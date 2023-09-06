Watch CBS News
Fallen power line sparks house fire in Naperville

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Naperville home caught fire Wednesday morning, when a tree fell on a nearby power line.

The fire started around 4:30 a.m. at a home in the 900 block of Anne Road.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found a tree had fallen and broken a power line during a storm, causing electricity to arc against the home's aluminum siding, causing multiple small fires in the walls.

Two people who were home at the time got out safely before firefighters arrived, but crews had to wait for power to be shut off before extinguishing the fire.

The flames were brought under control shortly before 6 a.m.

The fire caused approximately $20,000 in damages.

First published on September 6, 2023 / 3:24 PM

