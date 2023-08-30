Watch CBS News
Naperville seeking high school students for Boards and Commissions

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) -- Naperville is encouraging high school students who live there to fill positions on city boards and commissions.

Students who service will also take place in a leadership academy in partnership with Kids Matter.

There are more than 20 positions available. The deadline to apply is Sept. 14.

Students can apply on the websites of various Naperville Boards and Commissions.

August 30, 2023

