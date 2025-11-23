Watch CBS News
Naperville apartment fire leaves over $20K in damage, 3 displaced, officials say

Firefighters battled an apartment fire Sunday morning in suburban Naperville.

Fire officials said around 9:15 a.m., crews responded to a report of smoke coming from a roof vent at the apartment in the 1100 block of Royal Saint George Drive.

Firefighters found the fire in the attic area. Remaining residents inside the building were evacuated.

The fire was brought under control and extinguished around 9:40 a.m. Firefighters remained at the scene for an additional hour to work with building management and assist displaced residents alongside the Red Cross.

No residents or firefighters were injured.

The Naperville Transportation, Engineering, and Development (TED) team deemed two of the building's eight units uninhabitable. Damage to the apartment is estimated to be over $20,000, and three adults were displaced as a result of the fire.

Fire officials determined that the fire was accidental.

The Naperville Police Department, Lisle Woodridge Fire Department, Naperville Electric Department, and the Naperville Department of Transportation, Engineering, and Development assisted in the response.

