Naperville man Alan Wang convicted of murder in wife's beating death

A Naperville man has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the 2020 beating death of his wife.

On March 8, 2020, police and paramedics were called to the home of Alan Wang and Hongyan Yang in the 1100 block of North Mill Street around 4:50 p.m. Upon arriving, they found Hongyan not breathing. She was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police said during their investigation they learned that the night before, Wang was with his wife in their bedroom when he found texts on her phone from another man and kicked her multiple times. The following day, a relative called 911 when it appeared Hongyan stopped breathing.

Alan Wang was initially charged with aggravated domestic battery, but after an autopsy by the DuPage County coroner found Hongyan died from blunt force trauma due to an assault, the charges were upgraded to first degree murder.

Wang was convicted of murder by Judge Ann Celine O'Hallaren Walsh after a four-day trial, the DuPage County State's Attorney said Wednesday. A sentencing date has not yet been set.