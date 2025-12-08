Man charged with arson, concealing a homicide after roommate found shot to death following Cicero fire

A man has been charged with setting a fire in the apartment building where he lived to cover up the shooting death of his roommate last month in Cicero, Illinois.

Police said, around 9:15 p.m. on Nov. 3, police and firefighters responded to reports of an explosion and fire in a three-story apartment building the 1800 block of South 51st Avenue.

During a search of the building, firefighters found 29-year-old Jesus Nunez dead of a gunshot wound to the head on the first floor. Several other people who live in the building were evacuated, but no other injuries were reported.

An autopsy later determined Nunez was shot before the fire was set.

An investigation determined his roommate, 37-year-old Naman Alfredo Vazquez, used an accelerant to set a mattress on fire to cover up Nunez's death, according to police and Cook County prosecutors.

Vazquez later fled to New Mexico, and was arrested during a traffic stop on Nov. 4, police said.

Prosecutors later obtained an arrest warrant for Vazquez, who has been charged with aggravated arson and concealment of a homicide. He has not been charged with Nunez's murder, but police said the investigation remains open.

Vazquez was extradited from New Mexico on Friday, and at his first court appearance on Sunday, a Cook County judge ordered him held in jail while he awaits trial.

Vazquez was due back in court on Tuesday.