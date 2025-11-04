Man found dead after apartment building fire in Cicero, Illinois

A man was found dead after an apartment building fire Monday night in west suburban Cicero.

Around 9:15 p.m., Cicero firefighters responded to a fire in the 1800 block of 51st Avenue, after reports of an explosion in the middle unit of a three-story apartment building, according to a town spokesperson.

The fire was extinguished by about 9:45 a.m. After the fire was put out, firefighters found a man dead in the apartment where the fire started. The victim's name has not been released.

No one else was in the apartment at the time, and officials said foul play is not suspected.

The people living in the other apartments were displaced, but no one else was injured.

The cause of the fire was under investigation Tuesday morning.