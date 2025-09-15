Watch CBS News
Naloxone vending machines available now at 5 CTA rail stations across Chicago

By CBS Chicago Team

Next time Chicagoans go through a CTA station, they may see a new vending machine carrying the life-saving naloxone.

The Cook County Department of Public Health and CTA have teamed up to install free naloxone vending machines at five rail stations around the city.

Naloxone is a medicine that quickly reverses an opioid overdose.

Officials said making the medicine easily available will save lives.

"The vending machines will provide a low barrier, no cost, an anonymous way for anyone to obtain naloxone," Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said. "This is not about judgment or stigma, it's about ensuring that everyone, everyone has the tools they need to respond to an emergency."

The five stations include:

  • Jefferson Park Blue Line
  • Harlem/Lake Green Line
  • Central Park Pink Line
  • 47th Red Line
  • Wilson Red/Purple Line

