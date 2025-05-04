National Small Business Week kicks off Monday amid growing concern of economic pressures

The city is preparing to celebrate small businesses all week long, and this year's National Small Business Week comes at a critical time.

Some business owners are sounding the alarm over rising costs and new tariff talks.

This week, boutique shops, neighborhood cafes, and more of Chicago's small businesses will be in the spotlight as leaders mark National Small Business Week. While the focus is on celebration, there's also growing concern about the economic pressures they're facing.

The week officially kicks off Monday with city leaders, advocates, and entrepreneurs coming together to recognize the role small businesses play in neighborhoods across the city.

From family-run restaurants to boutiques and cafes, those businesses create jobs, boosting the local economy and keeping money in their community. The city says they're the heart of Chicago's economy.

Despite the celebratory week, many business owners say the challenges keep piling up, including increasing costs to obtain more supplies and to keep certain goods and items in stock, which is hitting customers' pockets. The possibility of new tariffs added to the list could raise prices even more.

Chicago's Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection plans to highlight new resources designed to help small businesses not just survive, but grow in a changing economy.

The city's kickoff event is tomorrow morning in Hyde Park.

Officials say they'll be announcing resources to help small businesses stay competitive.