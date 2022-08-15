'My brother did not deserve that': Family wants answers after 3 men killed in South Shore hit and run

Family wants answers after 3 men killed in South Shore hit and run

Family wants answers after 3 men killed in South Shore hit and run

Family wants answers after 3 men killed in South Shore hit and run

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A family is devastated after three men were killed in a deadly hit and run crash this weekend.

Twenty-five-year-old Donald Huey is one of the three men who lost their lives after a car bolted through the group of men. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray spoke with Huey's sister.

The family is simply trying to make sense of what happened this weekend. His sister said they grew up in the south suburbs and were very close, but now her world has been turned upside down.

"My brother did not deserve that. He didn't."

A close bond between a brother and sister.

"He was like my child. He was the only person that I had left."

He was taken away from this sister in a matter of seconds. She doesn't want her name or face to be shown for fear of retaliation after her brother, Donald Huey was one of four men who were hit by a car and died. She said her brother was holding a phone, right outside of Jeffery Pub.

"Donald was very responsible, respectful, reliable. He would give you the shirt off his back."

Chicago police say Saturday morning, a sedan vehicle was traveling southbound near 70th and Jeffery when the driver plowed into four adult men, including Donald.

"It's been hard. I can't even explain. I can't even imagine. It's been hard."

She said they grew up in South Holland, but he recently moved to California but came back to visit for the weekend.

"It's my grandmother's birthday tomorrow. The 16th. We were going to do a celebration for her."

She said her family is torn apart and she hasn't gotten much sleep, but they want to know who killed her brother.

"Answers and justice. My brother did not deserve that. He didn't."



His sister said they haven't gotten any updates from police. CBS 2 reached out to police as well to see if they've caught the driver or if they believe the driver deliberately drove through the crowd, but authorities said there are no updates.