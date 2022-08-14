3 men dead, another injured in hit-and-run in South Shore

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are investigating a hit-and-run in South Shore Sunday morning.

The incident happened in the 7000 block of South Jeffery around 5 a.m., according to police.

Initial reports say that a sedan was traveling southbound when it struck four men.

Three of the men were transported to the University of Chicago and were pronounced dead.

The fourth man was transported to Stroger Hospital in an unknown condition.

The ages of the victims are unknown.

No one is in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.