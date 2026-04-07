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Man charged in string of murders from 2002 in Gary, Indiana

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman,
Dylan Van Sickle

/ CBS Chicago

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A man has been charged in connection with a string of homicides that took place in Gary, Indiana, in 2002. 

The Gary Police Department confirmed Edward Russell Jr. was charged with the murder of four people in February 2002.

Police said Russell was charged with the murder of Mary Ann Wrencher in the 800 block of Kentucky Street on February 9. 

He was also charged with the murders of Lenard Johnson, Barbara Hall, and Curtis Hall, which were reported between February 8 and February 12 in the 800 block of Virginia Street.

Police did not release the circumstances surrounding the series of homicides. 

Russell is being held at the Lake County Jail. 

Gary police said the case was reopened. 

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