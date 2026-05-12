Police shoot and kill suicidal woman armed with knives in Mundelein, Lake County authorities say

Police shot and killed a suicidal woman armed with two knives after she allegedly approached officers inside a home on Monday evening in north suburban Mundelein, authorities said.

Shortly before 6 p.m., officers responded to a report of a suicidal woman inside a home in the 1100 block of Ashford Drive in Mundelein, according to the Lake County Major Crime Task Force.

A relative told police the woman was suicidal and wanted police to kill her.

When officers arrived at the home, the woman was sitting on the back patio, and as police were talking to her relative, the woman suddenly stood up and approached the rear sliding door of the home with two large knives.

"The female started yelling and aggressively opened the sliding door and began to enter the residence," according to the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force.

An officer inside the home shot the woman, who was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Neighbor Karen Minorini said it's a very quiet neighborhood, so she was surprised to hear four gunshots go off around 6 p.m.

"We have a gun range over here in Hainesville, and it crackles when they shoot at the range, but this was very close, and it was just a distinct, 'Pop, pop, pop, pop,'" she said.

The officer who shot the woman was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

The Lake County Major Crime Task Force was investigating the shooting, and the Lake County Coroner's Office has scheduled an autopsy on the woman.