CPD issue alert after multiple victims robbed at gunpoint across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are advising people to be aware of their surroundings following multiple armed robberies Wednesday morning.

The robberies happened in the Logan Square, Little Village, Heart of Chicago. and Brighton Park neighborhoods during the early morning hours.

Police say in each incident, the victims were on foot when three Black males in a white Chrysler 300 pulled up. Two suspects exited with firearms and demanded their belongings.

Incident times and locations:

· March 8, 2023, at 4:30 am on the 2200 block of N Milwaukee Ave

· March 8, 2023, at 4:38 am on the 1700 block of W Armitage Ave

· March 8, 2023, at 5:50 am on the 2200 block of N Milwaukee Ave

· March 8, 2023, at 6:15 am on the 3600 Block of W 26th St

· March 8, 2023, at 6:30 am on the 2100 Block of S Damen Ave

· March 8, 2023, at 6:50 am on the 3100 block of W 40th St



Police didn't have a detailed description of the suspects but said they were wearing dark clothing and hoodies.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives - Area Three at 312-744-8263 or Area Five at 312-746-7394.