Multiple people hospitalized after serious crash in Chicago suburb

By Mugo Odigwe, Elyssa Kaufman

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Multiple people were sent to local hospitals after a serious crash in suburban Elk Grove Village Tuesday night.

According to Elk Grove police, emergency crews responded to the two-car crash, at Biesterfield Road and Meacham Road, just after 11:20 p.m.

Police said everyone involved in the crash was taken to nearby hospitals. It is not clear how many people were injured. 

Family members at the scene said a 44-year-old woman died in the crash. Police have not confirmed the extent of the injuries. 

Friends at the scene said some of the others injured were teenagers. 

The intersection of Biesterfield Road and Meacham Road will remain closed throughout the morning commute. 

Police are investigating. 

First published on May 29, 2024 / 6:18 AM CDT

