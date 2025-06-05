Watch CBS News
Local News

Residents displaced after house fire spreads to nearby homes in Little Village

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Fire spreads to nearby homes in Little Village
Fire spreads to nearby homes in Little Village 00:23

Multiple residents were displaced overnight after a house fire spread to neighboring homes on the city's Southwest Side.

Chicago police and fire crews responded to a report of a still and box fire at the one-and-a-half-story residence in the 3100 block of South Komensky Avenue just after 2:30 a.m. 

The adjacent buildings next to the residence also suffered damage, police said.

The fire was extinguished just before 4 a.m. No injuries were reported.

Fire officials said there were multiple displacements, but did not say how many people were displaced. 

It's unclear how much in property damage the blaze caused. 

Investigation into the fire remains ongoing. 

CBS Chicago Team

The CBS Chicago team covers breaking news, weather, groundbreaking investigations, and dedicated community reporting

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.