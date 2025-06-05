Residents displaced after house fire spreads to nearby homes in Little Village

Fire spreads to nearby homes in Little Village

Fire spreads to nearby homes in Little Village

Fire spreads to nearby homes in Little Village

Multiple residents were displaced overnight after a house fire spread to neighboring homes on the city's Southwest Side.

Chicago police and fire crews responded to a report of a still and box fire at the one-and-a-half-story residence in the 3100 block of South Komensky Avenue just after 2:30 a.m.

The adjacent buildings next to the residence also suffered damage, police said.

The fire was extinguished just before 4 a.m. No injuries were reported.

Fire officials said there were multiple displacements, but did not say how many people were displaced.

It's unclear how much in property damage the blaze caused.

Investigation into the fire remains ongoing.