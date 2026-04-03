Muddy Waters' eldest son, Mud Morganfield, holding concert at Evanston Space for dad's birthday

Chicago blues legend Muddy Waters' birthday is Saturday, and in his memory his eldest son is putting on a concert in Chicago.

Waters died more than 40 years ago, but this weekend's concert will be as close as you can get to seeing him live because it features his first-born son Mud Morganfield.

"I was born into the blues," he aid.

With a father like his, Morganfield said a career in music was inevitable. His love of blues started in childhood.

"I got scolded for beating on furniture," he recalled. "I couldn't go to sleep until I tapped myself some tunes."

Now he's a blues musician in his own right, with decades of performance and several albums under his belt.

"t was my calling. I just had to get out my own personal blues," he said. "In the South they got it, in Mississippi, but I had to get my own in Chicago, in the streets."

Morganfield will play a tribute concert to his father Saturday, and is already emotional about it.

"I'm out the roof emotionally. I lost my mom last year and to have them both gone…" he said.

But he'll have some help from Rick Kreher, his guitarist, who played with Waters himself.

"In the small world of the blues, it's like playing with the Beatles," Kreher said. "There's very few people who can pull it off and one is right here, his son. It'll be like watching a Muddy Waters show. "

And while Morganfield said he'll never be able to fill his father's shoes, he loves playing the music that connects the two.

"I got a chance to live the life of my dad," he said. "Who could ask for more?"

Morganfield's tribute to Muddy Waters is at Evanston Space on Saturday, April 4. Doors open at 7 p.m.