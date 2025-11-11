Chicago nonprofit asking for donations for children's coat drive in December

On the heels of the first snowstorm of the season for the Chicago area, one non-profit is making sure youngsters will be able to bundle up this winter.

Mr. Dad's Father's Club is running short on donations, and is asking for help to keep kids warm.

Founder Joseph Williams was opening boxes of winter coats on Tuesday, and said the nonprofit needs more children's coats for its 6th annual coat giveaway next month.

"We need more. We need much more," he said. "We continue to see the need. It almost seem that every year we continue to do the event, there's a greater need."

Last year, the organization gave out nearly 1,000 winter coats. Folks waited in long lines to get them.

"Last year's was about four blocks long. It was a good thing, and everybody got a coat," Williams said.

This year, Williams decided to consider more than just children, after realizing some parents are in need too.

"The child got the coat, and then the mom said, 'You got one my size?'" Williams said. "That told me right then and there that sometimes the babies don't just need these coats, the parents need the coats as well."

This year, he got a company to donate 1,000 adult coats, but donations are running short for the kids' coats, and he's sounding the alarm for new or gently used winter coats.

"It's important to look out for one another, because you never know what the next person is going through," he said.

As the need for donations grows, Williams is optimistic the community will come together and keep the wonder smiles on the faces on the kids who get excited when they get their new winter jacket.

"There's nothing more beautiful than seeing a child being happy," Williams said.

If you or someone you know find yourself in need a one of the coats, there is still time to register online before the big coat giveaway at Lindblom Park Field House, at 6054 S. Damen Av., on Dec. 6, from 10 a.m. to noon.