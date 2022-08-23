Watch CBS News
Local News

Move to music at SummerDance in parks throughout Chicago

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Move to music at SummerDance in parks throughout Chicago
Move to music at SummerDance in parks throughout Chicago 00:30

CHICAGO (CBS) --  Get moving -- because there's still time to choreograph your moves. SummerDance in Chicago parks is Wednesday.

The dance series at various parks steps off at Davis Square Park at 4:30 p.m. Dancing in Millennium Park goes until 7:30. It's all part of the city's push to get people moving in every community.

For planning purposes: Wednesday's genre is cumbia and house music.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on August 23, 2022 / 5:02 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.