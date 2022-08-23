Move to music at SummerDance in parks throughout Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Get moving -- because there's still time to choreograph your moves. SummerDance in Chicago parks is Wednesday.
The dance series at various parks steps off at Davis Square Park at 4:30 p.m. Dancing in Millennium Park goes until 7:30. It's all part of the city's push to get people moving in every community.
For planning purposes: Wednesday's genre is cumbia and house music.
