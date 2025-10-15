Mysterious Mount Prospect soot is actually from an insect called cottony maple scale

Residents in Mount Prospect have been wondering about a sticky black soot-like substance coating their outdoor surfaces. Turns out, it's actually secretions from a bug.

The stick residue has been popping up all over people's trees, cars and mailboxes. But the cause isn't a fire; it's an insect called cottony maple scale.

The soot-like residue is resilient; not even Wednesday's rain could wash it away. The substance left behind by the cottony maple scale is called honeydew. It then creates a black, sooty mold which is what people see.

Mount Prospect officials say the residue is a fairly common seasonal occurrence, but it's definitely more pronounced this year.

Dave Hull, the forestry and ground superintendent of the Village of Mount Prospect Public Works Department, said there's multiple factors that can lead to the high presence of the sooty mold this year.

"That increase is typical in an insect cycle, right now they're cycling up, populations are high, it'll go back down, natural predators will come in and kind of checks and balance back into normal range," he said.

Hull said other factors, like drought and mild winters, are a one-two punch of creating more stress for trees, which in turn prevents insects from dying off in typical umbers. That then leads to population blooms like the one being experienced right now.